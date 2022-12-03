LEXINGTON — Corbin fell to Boyle County, 32-26, in the Class 4A State Championship on Friday.
Both teams competed until the final buzzer — 48 minutes of blood, sweat and tears. Corbin's season came to an end with a historic 14-1 mark and a state runner-up trophy.
Sage Dawson put up an impressive fight, completing 8-12 passes for Boyle County. Dawson also led the Rebels on the rushing end with 109 yards gained.
For Corbin, Kade Elam completed 12-17 passes for the Redhounds, while Cameron Combs led the team with 86 rushing yards.
Boyle County struck first after an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Brummett, giving the Rebels a 7-0 lead with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter.
Corbin struck back quickly, though, after Kade Elam connected with Eli Pietrowski to tie the game up with one minute remaining in the first quarter.
Boyle County's offense stalled, and the Redhounds took advantage, with a two-yard touchdown run to give the Redhounds a 13-7 lead over the Rebels.
The Rebels were not going to let that slide, though. After a 24-yard pass from Ayden Bodner to Sage Dawson, the game was tied yet again, 13-13.
Bodner’s 10-yard rushing touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in the second quarter got the Rebels a 20-13 lead going into halftime.
To begin the second half, Corbin would receive first, and would score on the opening drive of the half, after a two-yard run from Elam to tie the game yet again.
Montavin Quisenberry’s 21-yard touchdown run gave Boyle County a 26-20 lead with 3:07 left in the third quarter, but once again, Corbin struck back.
A 56-yard touchdown pass from Elam to Brody Wells would once again tie the game, 26-26.
Tommy Ziesmer found his way into the endzone after a seven-yard run to give the Rebels a 32-26 lead after the PAT was no good.
Just when they thought it was over, Baker intercepted a pass to regain possession just 40 yards from the end zone. The offense stalled though and that is how the game would end.
