OWENSBORO — Corbin ran into one of the best pitchers in the state along with one of the best hitting teams during its 15-0 loss to Lexington Catholic on Friday.
The Lady Redhounds has hopes of advancing to the Kentucky 2A Fastpitch State Tournament title game but was no-hit by Hammonds while the Lady Knights finished with 14 hits.
Lexington Catholic’s Abby Hammond tossed four innings of no-hit ball while striking out three batters. She also did damage at the plate, connecting with a home run while delivering two hits and three RBI.
Teammate Ava Emmert went 4-for-4 at the plate while driving in four runs and scoring three times.
Danni Foley took the loss for Corbin, allowing 10 hits, and nine earned runs in two innings of work while Kallie Housley tossed two innings, surrendering four hits, and three earned runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.