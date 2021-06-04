1. Corbin (26-9 overall, 14-3 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Redhounds have the talent to win another 13th Region crown. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games including last week’s 12-9 victory over Whitley County. Keep an eye on their first-round game against Jackson County. The outcome could be closer than many people think.
2. Whitley County (27-9, 17-2)
Is this the year the Colonels finally get over the hump and win the region? Could be but they’ve gotta get past North Laurel in the first round and if they do reach the finals, they’ve gotta find a way to beat Corbin, if the Redhounds reach the finals. Whitley County’s lone two regional losses this season have come against Corbin.
3. North Laurel (15-17, 8-4)
They don’t have the prettiest record, and they’ve had a trying season if you can’t count out The Jaguars. Coach Darrin McWhorter’s squad has had a rough time putting wins together but this is a team you can’t count out.
4. Jackson County (14-15, 7-10)
When Zander Elam is on the mound, the Generals are a tough team to beat. Do not, and I let explain repeat myself, do not overlook Jackson County. The Generals eliminated a very good Clay County team last week.
5. Knox Central (15-11, 13-5)
The Panthers have remained under the radar the entire season but can surprise as well. Knox Central has just enough offense and defense to put a few scares into some teams.
6. Middlesboro (15-14, 13-13)
It’s been an up and down year for the Yellow Jackets but they have won three out of their last five games.
7. Harlan County (12-20, 7-8)
The Black Bears have had struggles throughout the season but now can turn things around in postseason play. They’ve got a winnable game in first-round action.
8. Lynn Camp (10-9, 7-8)
Coach Rob Ledington has done a fantastic job with the Wildcats, and don’t be surprised if Lynn Camp hangs with Middlesboro on Saturday.
