CORBIN — James Moore’s Corbin 10-year-old All-Stars didn’t have any first-game jitters as they took care of North Laurel’s 10-year-old All-Stars with a 13-3 victory.
Corbin scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back during its 10-run win. North Laurel rallied during the second and third innings, scoring twice in the second inning, and once in the third inning to cut its deficit to 6-3 but Corbin answered with three runs in the fourth inning, and four more runs in the fifth inning to get the win.
Kaden King, Owen Begley, and Eli Russell teamed up on the mound to limit North Laurel to only eight hits while striking out a combined five batters.
Gatlin Godsey went 3-for-4 with four runs scored, and one RBI while Cole Moore finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Owen Begley had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while King finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored. Isaac Sparks delivered two hits and scored twice while Jaxon Taylor finished with a hit. Eli Carroll scored once in the win.
Mason Minor led North Laurel with a three-hit, one RBI effort while Lake Woodyard had two hits, and one run scored. Jude High finished with a hit, and a run scored while Hunter Warren delivered a hit and an RBI. Brody Conley finished with an RBI while Bryson Robert’s scored once.
