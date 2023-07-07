HARLAN — The North Laurel 10U All-Stars kept their state tournament hopes alive on Friday by eliminating Harlan, 6-1, during loser’s bracket action of the District 4 Final Four Tournament.
North Laurel used a four-run first inning, combined with a two-run fourth inning, to prevail over Harlan.
The win sets up a Saturday matchup between North Laurel and Corbin in the loser’s bracket finals at 4 p.m.
The loser of the game will be eliminated while the winner advances to Sunday’s title game at 4 p.m. against Hazard-Perry, who defeated Corbin earlier Friday.
Both North Laurel and Corbin met last week with Corbin coming away with a 13-3 win.
Mason Woods led North Laurel with a 2-for-2 effort while driving in two runs and scoring once.
Tucker Parman and Jase Prince both finished with a hit and an RBI apiece while Hunter Warren finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored.
Lake Woodyard and Easton Allen both had a hit and a run scored apiece while Brody Burgess had a hit. Cooper Whitis scored twice in the win.
Whitis tossed 1 2/3 of an inning, allowing a hit while striking out five batters.
Allen went 1 1/3 of an inning, finishing with four KS while giving up a hit.
Burgess pitched 2/3 of an inning, surrendering two hits, and an earned run.
Wood pitched 2 1/3 of an inning, giving up two hits while striking out two batters.
