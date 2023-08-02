WILLIAMSBURG — Can the Whitley County Lady Colonels repeat as 13th Region champions?
That’s the big question entering the 2023 campaign.
Whitley County coach David Halcomb is excited about the upcoming volleyball season.
With the loss of two seniors, Eliza Irwin and Jadyn Thacker, who were back row players, the team still returns with a highly-experienced roster.
“Our expectations are extremely high coming into the season, and we want to pick up right where we left off last October,” he said. “We have several returning players who we expect to contribute to the success of our team. I believe they have all improved individually since last season — they have put in a tremendous amount of time in the offseason.”
One of the key players returning for Whitley County is Marissa Douglas, who was named the 13th Region Player of the Year last season.
Douglas led the Lady Colonels in kills last season and is expected to dominate again this year.
“Marissa is one of the most athletic players I’ve ever coached,” Halcomb said. “She is quick off the floor and has learned to read defenses really well.
“She implemented a back row attack to her game, which will make her even more difficult for teams to defend,” he added. “Marissa is hitting the ball with a lot of confidence right now.”
Another key player for Whitley County is setter Kaytlynn Collier.
Halcomb believes she is the best setter in the region, and praises her ability to make the team’s offense tick.
“Kayt is a complete volleyball player and could play multiple positions on the floor if that’s what we needed her to do,” he said. “I believe she is the best setter in the region and she has worked really hard at her craft. Sometimes she is too hard on herself, but it’s a difficult position.
“She is so smooth on the court and is able to track down just about any pass and then set a hittable ball,” he added. “Kayt has added some deception into her sets now that will catch defenses off guard.”
Megan Gibbs will continue to be the team’s libero, a position she earned last season.
“(She) was vital to our postseason run,” he said. “She has come so far in two years and I’m really proud of her. She is a great passer and has owned the position. I really like her focus and tenacity on defense.
“Megan has learned to read the offense and anticipate where the ball is going,” Halcomb added. “She has transformed her serve in the offseason and will create problems for our opponents.”
Emily Gaylor and Kylee Brown will contribute as right side/opposite hitters for Whitley County. Gaylor has a high volleyball IQ and is able to find seams in the defense. Brown, on the other hand, is not only a strong hitter but also one of the team’s best defenders.
“Emily also has a very good serve that we will depend on as well,” Halcomb said. “Emily is a team player and really boosts the morale of our team.
“Kyle has increased her vertical during the offseason and is able to really drive the ball now,” Halcomb said. “Kylee is one of our vocal leaders on the team and she is a fierce competitor. She is not afraid to sacrifice her body in order to keep a play alive.”
Jaelyn Brackett will hold down the middle blocker position for Whitley County. According to Halcomb, she has improved her hitting and now hits the ball with more power and precision.
“She has become an intimidating force on the net and has a great ability to block,” he said. “Jaelyn has worked hard with her hitting and the improvement shows.”
Ally Stack will be a DS for the team and has made significant progress in her game. Despite battling an ankle injury, Stack is a solid passer and brings morale to the team, according to Halcomb.
“I’m really proud of the progress Ally has made with her game,” Halcomb said. “She has worked hard and is now a solid passer for us.”
Ciara Pittman will also contribute as an outside hitter and server.
“I’ve been impressed with her serve,” Halcomb said. “She hits the ball with a lot of pace and accuracy. She has also improved her passing in the back row. Ciara is a good outside hitter and plays with a lot of emotion. She brings a lot of good elements to our team.”
Makayla Frazier, another senior player, will see time as a right side/opposite hitter.
“She can play multiple positions on the floor,” Halcomb said. “Makayla also has a very effective serve that can score a lot of points for us. She has improved her entire game since last season.”
Addison Siler also returns, who Halcomb believes is the team’s most-improved player.
“Even though she started for us last year, I think this will be a breakout season for her,” he admitted. “She jumps extremely well and hits the ball really hard. She and Kayt (Collier) have gotten their timing down much better than last year, which will make Addison a force to reckon with offensively. She is also a very good blocker that opposing hitters with have to deal with.”
Halcomb is also pleased with the progression of Kirra Vance, who may have opportunities to contribute to the varsity team this season.
“Kirra is extremely athletic and has gained a lot of confidence and it shows in her play right now,” Halcomb said.
Whitley County’s biggest strengths this season are their experience, team unity, ball control, and defensive scrambling.
Halcomb believes the Lady Colonels’ experience and unity will contribute to their success.
He is concerned about their serving consistency and emphasizes the need to improve in this area.
Whitley County’s schedule will prepare the Lady Colonels for the postseason, with matches against strong out-of-region teams and participation in the Border Battle Tournament in Franklin, Tennessee.
“We will play several really good out-of-region teams — CHAT, Raceland, Rowan County, Wayne County, Rockcastle County,” he said. “We will also play in the Border Battle Tourney in Franklin, Tennessee, where I’m sure we will see some high level teams. Our own First Priority Volleyball Classic will have some quality teams in it as well.”
With the majority of talent returning from last season, Halcomb is confident the Lady Colonels have all the tools to win another district and region championship.
“We’ve talked a lot about repeating as 13th Region Champions. We want to be the team to do it,” he said. “It’s a long season and a lot of things can happen — there will be ups and downs. We can’t get too low and we can’t get too high. It’s a new season and we must earn everything.
“We expect Corbin to be really good, as well as North Laurel,” Halcomb added. “Both of those teams return most of their players, too, and it’s gonna be a battle. Bell County and South Laurel will be teams to reckon with too. It’s all about desire. We have to want it more than other teams. These girls are really special to me. As a coach, they are everything you’d want in a team. They are all outstanding young ladies and are a fun group to coach. They have put in a tremendous amount of work to get where they are today.”
Whitley County’s first game of the season will be on the road on August 15, against Harlan County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.