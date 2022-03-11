WILLIAMSBURG — With one of the youngest rosters in the 13th Region in 2021, it was a tough year for the Whitley County Lady Colonels, as they played to a 13-16 record with an early postseason exit, after falling to Corbin 3-1 in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament.
But with one more year under their belts, Angela Singleton’s young squad looks to turn things around in 2022. Entering this season, Whitley County will have a plethora of players step up to improve on last year’s performance, and Singleton says they’ve been working hard since season’s end to accomplish that.
“I am pleased with the offseason that we had,” said Singleton. “I have a lot of multi-sport athletes, so the girls are staying busy.”
Perhaps the best news for Lady Colonels is the return of Jaycie Monhollen. Monhollen is using her supplemental year and will once again be a senior leader on the team. In 2021, Monhollen led the team in hits, runs batted in, home runs, and batting average as one of the best players in the region. She hit .511, with 47 hits, 46 RBIs, and 10 home runs.
She will be joined by a group of players who bring back crucial experience for Lady Colonels. Ryleigh Petrey, Amber Brown, Chelsey Logan, Mackenzie Lunsford, and Kara Canada are all expected to play a big role in this year’s team.
Petrey returns after racking up 35 hits and 26 RBIs last season. Brown had 30 hits and 20 RBIs, while Logan, who is recovering from an injury sustained during basketball season, finished with 27 hits and 12 runs batted in
Lunsford returns after a solid season on the mound last year for the Lady Colonels. Lunsford started 26 games and had an earned run average of 5.39, with 10 wins on the year. Canada also saw action in 12 games, starting two, and had one win.
Singleton said it will take a team effort, with all of her girls stepping into their roles, for her team to reach their goals this season.
“All of our players will play a large part in our success this year. Jaycie Monhollen taking advantage of the supplemental year is very helpful,” said Singleton. “Once Logan is healthy again that will help us. Petrey, Lunsford, Brown, Johnson, and Canada will also help out a lot on defense and with the offense as well.”
Singleton has constructed another difficult schedule for the Lady Colonels this season. They will open the year with a game at home with McCreary Central, before Pulaski County, Harlan County, and Clay County within the first month of the season.
For spring break, they will travel to Myrtle Beach for the Cal Ripken Experience, before getting into their district games on the year. Playing in the 50th District, the Lady Colonels have their work cut out for them, playing South Laurel, Corbin, and Williamsburg two times each per season.
Singleton said she cannot wait to see how her team performs once they hit the field this season.
“I'm ready to see what the girls can do together on the field,” said Singleton. “I think the girls are excited to finally get out on the field.”
