LEXINGTON —Elizabethtown notched a spot in the finals of the 2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 after disposing of tournament favorite Ballard, 69-53.
The Panthers jumped out to a 21-10 lead in the first quarter and put the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Bruins, 18-8. E’town dominated the game in almost every aspect, knocking down 24-of-51 shot attempts, including a 6-of-13 effort from behind the arc while forcing Ballard to turn the ball over 19 times. The Bruins finished shooting 22-of-48 from the floor while only going 4-of-14 from behind the arc.
Jaquais Franklin led the Panthers with 19 points while Alandre Murphy, Khia Sherrard, and Kam Sherrard each scored 13 points apiece. Camden Williams also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 points.
Maker Bar led Ballard with 14 points and 15 rebounds while Chante Marrero finished with 13 points.
E’town didn’t show any nerves early on shooting 9-of-15 from the floor, which included knocking down three 3-pointers to build a 21-10 advantage entering the second quarter.
Williams came out red-hot, scoring nine points while hitting three 3-pointers. Franklin added four points during the period.
Kam Sherrard’s 3-pointer with 2:18 remaining in the first half pushed E’town’s advantage to 35-20 but Ballard answered with an 8-0 run that saw Hayden and Marrero score during the final minute while cutting the Panthers’ lead to 35-28 at halftime.
E’town took control of the game during the opening minutes of the third quarter. The Panthers went on a 14-0 run to open the period. Khia Sherrard’s basket with under four min Utes remaining gave his team a 49-28 edge while Ballard was able to respond with an 8-4 run to close out the period and trail, 53-36, entering the fourth quarter.
2021 KHSAA Sweet 16
at Rupp Arena
Semifinals
Elizabethtown 69, Ballard 53
Ballard 10 18 8 17 53
Elizabethtown 21 14 18 16 69
Ballard (53) — Marrero 13, Hayden 9, Tilford 7, Sisk 3, Bar 14, Wright 5, Walker 2.
Elizabethtown (69) — Murphy 13, Franklin 19, Sherrard 13, Sherrard 13, Williams 11.
