WILLIAMSBURG — Just when it looked as if Bryan Hopkins’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets were hitting stride heading into postseason play, they’ve now lost two games in a row.
For the second consecutive game, Williamsburg has been shut out, and defensively, things didn’t get much better during the Yellow Jackets’ 10-0 loss to Middlesboro.
Williamsburg (13-14) had totaled only eight hits in the past two losses while combining to make nine errors. The Yellow Jacket pitching staff also combined for 12 walks on Tuesday.
“Another night of struggles both offensively and defensively,” Williamsburg coach Bryan Hopkins said. “We just weren’t ready to play. Not a lot to elaborate on. Hopefully we can turn it around soon.”
Middlesboro (12-9) has now won three of its last four games as Connor Winterberger got the win on the mound while allowing only two hits, and striking out four batters.
Williamsburg’s Isaiah Sizemore took the loss, lasting only 1 1/3 of an inning while allowing two hits and two earned runs. He also struck out two batters.
Sydney Bowen came in relief, allowing two hits and three earned runs in three innings of relief while striking out five batters.
Lane Bayless led Middlesboro with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Kameron Wilson, Connor Mason, Case Bayless, and Cayden Grigsby each drove in a run apiece.
Henry Bowling and Braydn Hopkins had Williamsburg’s lone hits in the loss.
