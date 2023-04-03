MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA — Nine errors led to 10 unearned runs during Lynn Camp’s 13-0 loss to Lawrence County on Monday.
The Lady Bulldogs scored four runs in the first inning, and never looked back. Lawrence County added three runs in each of the third, fourth, and fifth innings to put the game out of reach.
“We are still making too many errors,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “Jorja Carnes pitched a great game and played good defense on the mound, but our defense needs to play better. We started hitting the ball late in the game, but it was too late.”
Jorja Carnes went five innings, allowing nine hits and only three earned runs while striking out three batters.
Julie Moore and Cambree Prewitt had the lone hits for the Lady Wildcats.
Thursday’s game
Lynn Camp suffered its second loss to Wayne County in less than a week by dropping a 13-8 decision on Thursday.
The Lady Wildcats (4-4) managed to outhit the Lady Cardinals but five miscues led to seven unearned runs.
“We are a really young team and sometimes we make silly mistakes,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “One thing I can say about them is they have so much heart and fight, they won’t quit. We are improving each game and I’m hoping we will be playing our best ball when we come back from the beach.”
Allison Messer had a big day at the plate for Lynn Camp, belting two home runs while finishing with three hits, four RBI, and two runs scored.
Wayne County took charge early, building a 7-0 lead after two innings of play. The Lady Wildcats cut their deficit to 7-4 after the fourth inning but the Lady Cardinals answered with two runs in the top of the fifth to make the score, 9-4.
Lynn Camp rallied again with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut its deficit to 9-8, but a three-run sixth inning, and a one-run seventh inning sealed the win for Wayne County.
Julie Moore, Laura Partin, and Lily Henize each had two hits apiece in the loss.
Messer took the loss in the pitcher’s circle, pitching five innings while allowing six hits and four earned runs. She also struck out three batters.
Jorja Carnes pitched two innings, allowing five hits and two runs. She also struck out three batters.
