CORBIN — Corbin held a 3-1 lead going into the sixth inning against defending 13th Region champion Clay County but the Lady Tigers rallied and scored three runs to pick up a 4-3 victory.
Corbin’s second straight loss dropped the Lady Redhounds to 6-10 overall, and 4-4 against 13th Region opponents.
"We just came up short and had four errors that cost us," Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. "Clay played well and their defense was solid. We hit the ball, we just hit most right to them. But you can’t have the errors. We had opportunities and just didn’t get it done today.
"We will be OK and we will work to get back on track — this is softball," she added. "We just fell a little short today. But we will learn and move forward It will be OK. I have a great group of girls and we got this. Go Lady Redhounds."
All four of Clay County’s runs were unearned. The Lady Tigers took advantage of Corbin’s four errors with three of those taking place in their three-run sixth inning.
The Lady Redhounds took a 1-0 lead in the second inning after Bailey Stewart’s double scored Kallie Housley. Clay County tied the game at one apiece in the top of the fourth inning before Stewart’s fly-out scored Housley again in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Corbin a 2-1 lead.
The Lady Redhounds added another run in the fifth inning before seeing the Lady Tigers rally to get the win.
Bailey Stewart led Corbin with a hit and two RBI while Rebecca Stewart finished with a hit and an RBI. Alayna Reynolds, Shelby Stewart, and Housley each collected a hit apiece in the loss.
