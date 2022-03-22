WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County High School’s varsity basketball program has hired former Williamsburg coach Eric Swords to replace interim coach Austin Horn, who replaced coach Mark White on Dec. 8, 2021.
Swords, who becomes Whitley County’s 11th head coach of the boys basketball program since 1998, is taking over a Colonel team that posted a 13-16 record this past season. He will attempt to lead Whitley County to its first 50th District championship since 1981. The Colonels have only made four trips to the regional tournament (96, 01, 02, and 11) since then.
Whitley County High School Principal Julie Osborne commented on the hire, “Whitley County High School is very pleased to welcome Coach Eric Swords to lead our boys’ basketball program. He has a tenacious work ethic and a passion for the students of Whitley County to be successful.”
Swords spent the last two years as head coach at Williamsburg High School. Prior to his time at Williamsburg, Coach Swords was head coach at Berea High School leading the Pirates to their first region tournament appearance in over a decade.
Superintendent John Siler said of Swords, “He is an experienced head coach that has a love for basketball. His love and energy for the game will help build the championship basketball program that our players and fans deserve. I am very happy to welcome Coach Swords, his wife Cierra and their children to the Colonel family.”
Swords guided Williamsburg to a 16-14 mark last season, and an 11-10 mark during the 2020-21 campaign.
He posted a 27-24 record as the Yellow Jacket coach and has also been head coach of both the Berea boys’ varsity basketball program and Lynn Camp’s boys’ varsity program.
Swords four seasons as head coach of the Berea Pirate program. He posted a 66-53 record during his stay. He spent two years as head coach of Lynn Camp, and has a career record of 111-117.
