CORBIN — Lynn Camp showed signs of a seven-day lay-off during their matchup with McCreary Central on Tuesday, but in the end, the Wildcats did just enough to capture their fourth win in a row to improve to 5-2.
Lynn Camp was trailing 47-44 with less than 15 seconds remaining when Luke Ledington hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 47 apiece, and seconds later, Micah Engle knocked down a three-quarter-court shot at the buzzer to give the Wildcats a 50-47 win over a stunned Raider squad.
Lynn Camp fell behind 12-10 in the first quarter despite seeing Gavin Allen score five of his nine points in the period.
A 3-pointer by Jace Boggs and eight points from Engle allowed Lynn Camp to take a slim 23-22 edge at halftime.
McCreary Central reclaimed a 39-36 lead going into the fourth quarter before seeing both Engle and Ledington each hit two 3-pointers apiece to help secure the win for the Wildcats. Engle finished with a game-high 24 points.
Lynn Camp is scheduled to be back in action on Thursday in a key 51st District road matchup against Pineville. The game is slated to begin at 7 p.m.
