CORBIN — Rodney Clarke’s Lynn Camp Wildcats had hopes of equaling its longest win streak of the season at three games on Saturday but visiting Wayne County had other plans.
After going 1-5 during a six-game stretch, the Wildcats put together consecutive wins but their two-game win streak came to an end with the Cardinals pulling out a 76-66 decision.
“Our guys fought to the end,” Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke said. “Wayne County is clearly a tough matchup for us. I know a lot of people think they are down but they have a Kentucky Hall of Fame coach and they are schooled really well. “They missed one shot in the third quarter,” he added. “We have to stay to the course and keep trying to get better and get practice time. I think that will help tremendously.”
Lynn Camp didn’t have an answer for Wayne County’s Mason Burchett, Brody Weaver, and Kendall Phipps.
Burchett led Wayne County with 27 points while hitting three 3-pointers while going perfect at the free-throw line (7-of-7). Weaver added 18 points and Phipps finished with 17 points. The Cardinals were 14-of-15 from the free-throw line.
Clarke’s Wildcats dug themselves a hole in the first half, falling behind, 17-11, in the first quarter before facing a 35-22 deficit at halftime.
Micah Engle tried to get his team going in the third quarter, scoring 13 of his game-high 40 points during the period but Wayne County managed to extend its lead to 61-45 with eight minutes remaining.
Burchett hit 6-of-6 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter while Weaver added four points to help the Cardinals seal a 10-point victory.
Engle turned in another impressive game. Not only did his 38-point scoring effort lead the team but also hit two 3-pointers while finishing while hitting 13-of-16 shot attempts. Luke Ledington added nine points while Spencer Gilbert finished with eight points in the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.