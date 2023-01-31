CORBIN — Micah Engle poured in a game-high 35 points while pulling down 11 rebounds to help Lynn Camp snap an eight-game losing skid after the Wildcats defeated Middlesboro on Tuesday, 71-56.
Engle connected on 12-of-20 shot attempts while Duane Sparks added 18 points, and 11 rebounds as Lynn Camp improved to 5-16 while capturing its first win over a regional opponent this season.
“I really liked our intensity and execution early,” Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke said. “We talked about not having empty possessions on offense, which was huge for us. I think mixing up our defensive coverages kept them from getting comfortable. I think this was a much-needed win as we gear up to finish strong.”
Trey King came up big again for Middlesboro, finishing with 28 points.
The Wildcats will be back in action Wednesday against Bath County while the Yellow Jackets will host Bell County on Friday.
