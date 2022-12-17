Lynn Camp senior Micah Engle made sure his Wildcats weren’t going to drop their fourth game in a row on Saturday.
Engle recorded a game-high 37 points to lead the Wildcats to an easy, 90-61, win over Thomas Walker.
He was also became the boys’ basketball program’s career leader in points scored with 1,495, surpassing Wildcat assistant coach Max Burd.
Lynn Camp (3-4) scored early and often during the win as Tate Mills followed with 14 points while Duane Sparks poured in a 13-point scoring output.
Ethan Burd, and Ethan Chaffin each finished with nine points apiece.
“Feels really good to get back in the winner’s circle,” Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke said. “Guys had some energy today took care of business. Happy for the guys, we had some good days of preparation.”
Engle had no trouble finding the basket against Thomas Walker.
His eight points in the first quarter led to Lynn Camp building a 23-5 lead while he added eight more points in the second quarter to push the Wildcats’ advantage to 44-19 at halftime.
He exploded for 15 points in the third quarter while Sparks added four points as Lynn Camp's lead grew to 67-42.
Chaffin hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter while scoring nine points, and Engle added two dunks and six points to allow the Wildcats to out the game away.
Lynn Camp will be back in action Tuesday when the Wildcats will participate in the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge.
