Lynn Camp’s Micah Engle scored 43 points during the Wildcats’ game against Bluegrass United on Saturday. | Photo by Les Dixon

 LES DIXON

LEXINGTON — Micah Engle torched the nets for 43 points but it wasn’t enough as Bluegrass United handed Lynn Camp its second loss in a row on Saturday by recording an 81-74 win.

Gavin Allen also scored in double figures for the Wildcats (10-6), finishing with 14 points.

The Wildcats only trailed 41-40 at halftime, and 57-56 entering the fourth quarter before being outscored, 24-18, in the fourth quarter.

Engle finished with seven 3-pointers, scoring 13 points in the first quarter, 15 points in the second quarter, five points in the third quarter, and 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Lynn Camp is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at home against White Academy. Top-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Bluegrass United 81, Lynn Camp 74

Lynn Camp             21  19  16  18  74

Bluegrass United   24  17  16  24  81

Lynn Camp (74) — Allen 14, Engle 43, Sparks 8, Prater 7, White 2.

Bluegrass United (81) — Duerson 12, Hanssen 6, Haubenreich 21, Coffman 14, Moteyoke 28.

