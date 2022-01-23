LEXINGTON — Micah Engle torched the nets for 43 points but it wasn’t enough as Bluegrass United handed Lynn Camp its second loss in a row on Saturday by recording an 81-74 win.
Gavin Allen also scored in double figures for the Wildcats (10-6), finishing with 14 points.
The Wildcats only trailed 41-40 at halftime, and 57-56 entering the fourth quarter before being outscored, 24-18, in the fourth quarter.
Engle finished with seven 3-pointers, scoring 13 points in the first quarter, 15 points in the second quarter, five points in the third quarter, and 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Lynn Camp is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at home against White Academy. Top-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Bluegrass United 81, Lynn Camp 74
Lynn Camp 21 19 16 18 74
Bluegrass United 24 17 16 24 81
Lynn Camp (74) — Allen 14, Engle 43, Sparks 8, Prater 7, White 2.
Bluegrass United (81) — Duerson 12, Hanssen 6, Haubenreich 21, Coffman 14, Moteyoke 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.