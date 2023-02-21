CORBIN — The 2023 13th Region Media District awards were released on Sunday night with Reed Sheppard, Hayden Llewellyn, Lynn Camp’s Micah Engle, and Harlan County’s Trent Noah capturing their respective district’s Boys Player of the Year awards.
On the girls’ side, North Laurel’s Emily Sizemore, South Laurel’s Emily Cox, Knox Central’s Halle Collins, and Bell County’s Grace Jo Wilder took top honors.
49th District Player of the Year
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
49th District Coach of the Year
Nate Valentine, North Laurel
49th District Newcomer of the Year
Reece Davidson, North Laurel
All-49th District Team
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Ryan Davidson, North Laurel
Hayden Harris, Clay County
Jude Lakes, Jackson County
Landon Dezarn, Clay County
50th District Player of the Year
Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
50th District Coach of the Year
Tony Pietrowski, Corbin
50th District Newcomer of the Year
Andrew Smith, Williamsburg
All-50th District Team
Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin
Ashton Reynolds, Whitley County
Jerrod Roark, Williamsburg
Eli Gover, South Laurel
Jordan Mabe, South Laurel
51st District Player of the Year
Micah Engle, Lynn Camp
51st District Coach of the Year
Brad Levy, Pineville
51st District Newcomer of the Year
Brayden Mills, Knox Central
All-51st District Team
Micah Engle, Lynn Camp
Sawyer Thompson, Pineville
Matt Warren, Barbourville
Ashton Moser, Pineville
Travis Scott, Barbourville
52nd District Player of the Year
Trent Noah, Harlan County
52nd District Coach of the Year
Derrick Akal, Harlan
52nd District Newcomer of the Year
Blake Burnett, Bell County
All-52nd District Team
Trent Noah, Harlan County
Kyler McLendon, Harlan
Dawson Woolum, Bell County
Jae’dyn Gist, Harlan
Maddox Huff, Harlan County
49th District Player of the Year
Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
49th District Coach of the Year
Eddie Mahan, North Laurel
49th District Newcomer of the Year
Emma Carl, North Laurel
All-49th District Team
Emily Sizemore, North Laurel
Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel
Abby Gilbert, Jackson County
Chloe McKnight, North Laurel
Kenady Ward, Jackson County
50th District Player of the Year
Emily Cox, South Laurel
50th District Coach of the Year
Isaac Wilson, Corbin
50th District Newcomer of the Year
Shelbie Mills, South Laurel
All-50th District Team
Emily Cox, South Laurel
Kylie Clem, Corbin
Kallie Housley, Corbin
Maddy Hopkins, Williamsburg
Darci Anderson, Corbin
51st District Player of the Year
Halle Collins, Knox Central
51st District Coach of the Year
Steve Warren, Knox Central
51st District Newcomer of the Year
Layla Brock, Barbourville
All-51st District Team
Halle Collins, Knox Central
Nadine Johnson, Pineville
Abby Mabe, Lynn Camp
Sara Smith, Barbourville
Timberly Fredrick, Knox Central
52nd District Player of the Year
Gracie Jo Wilder, Bell County
52nd District Coach of the Year
Anthony Nolan, Harlan County
52nd District Newcomer of the Year
Kairi Lamb, Bell County
All-52nd District Team
Gracie Jo Wilder, Bell County
Ella Karst, Harlan County
Aymanni Wynn, Harlan
Mataya Ausmus, Bell County
Kylie Noe, Harlan
