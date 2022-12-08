CORBIN — Micah Engle lit the net up during Thursday’s 85-80 win over Bluegrass United.
The Lynn Camp senior torched the nets for 44 points while teammate Duane Sparks added 26 points to help the Wildcats to improve to 2-1.
The game was close throughout, as Engle scored 13 points in the fourth quarter while Sparks added 10 points to break a 62-all tie to give Lynn Camp a five-point win.
“Our team played hard,” Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke said. “Bluegrass United can really shoot the basketball. They really stretched us out tonight. My guys played together as a unit and really punished them inside. Proud of our effort tonight against a tough team.”
The Wildcats trailed 23-22 entering the second quarter despite Engle’s 14-point scoring effort in the first quarter.
He added nine more points in the second quarter while Sparks scored six points, and Nick Sanders added three points to allow Lynn Camp to claim a slim, 42-41 advantage at halftime.
Bluegrass United outscored the Wildcats, 21-20, in the third quarter to tie the contest at 62 apiece despite Engle scoring eight points during the quarter while Sparks added six points.
Lynn Camp knocked down 7-of-12 free throw attempts in the final eight minutes while Engle had 13 points, and Sparks added 10 points to allow the Wildcats to pick up the victory.
Lynn Camp will be back in action on the road Friday against Bell County.
