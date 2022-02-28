CORBIN — Another day, another win.
Eddie Mahan’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars cruised to their eighth straight appearance in the 13th Region Girls Tournament semifinals by defeating Harlan County, 69-40, during Monday’s first round game.
North Laurel (24-5) used a combination of impressive play on both ends of the court to set up a semifinal matchup with Corbin on Friday.
The Lady Redhounds advanced to semifinal action by blowing out Knox Central on Monday, 62-46.
The two teams played each other on Feb. 1, with the Lady Jaguars coming away with a 71-62 victory.
North Laurel has won the last eight matchups against Corbin. The Lady Redhounds’ last win over the Lady Jaguars came back on March 4, 2014.
Emily Sizemore powered the Lady Jaguars with an 18-point, 21-rebound effort while senior Hailee Valentine scored a game-high 21 points, knocking down four 3-point baskets. Brooke Nichelson added nine points while Bella Sizemore finished with eight points.
“When your point guard is having to carry the load with 21 rebounds, that’s a lot,” Mahan said. “I expect our team to do an overall better job as a team rebounding, but right now it’s about survive and advance, and we did that against a very well-coached and much improved Harlan County team. I’ve always had the utmost respect for (Harlan County) coach (Anthony) Nolan. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the region, and he prepares his team extremely well. I know he’s had a lot going on, but he still had his team ready tonight. I thought they gave us a battle.”
North Laurel finished the game with a 26-of-64 shooting effort while hitting 6-of-21 from 3-point range. The Lady Jaguars outrebounded Harlan County, 45-31 while forcing them to turn the ball over 14 times. The Lady Black Bears were 14-of-52 from the floor, and 3-of-8 from behind the arc.
North Laurel started hot out of the gate, and never looked back against Harlan County.
Valentine knocked down a 3-point basket while Nichelson and Emily Sizemore added baskets to give the Lady Jaguars a 7-2 edge with 5:14 remaining in the first quarter.
Another 3-pointer by Valentine combined with a basket by Chloe McKnight extended North Laurel’s lead to 12-2.
The Lady Jaguars used a 10-7 run to close out the period to take a 22-9 lead into the second quarter.
North Laurel’s lead grew to 24-9 two minutes into the second quarter after a basket by Emily Sizemore but a 3-pointer by Ella Karst triggered a rally for the Lady Black Bears as Harlan County cut its deficit to 30-19 at halftime.
North Laurel struggled from the floor in the first half, hitting only 13-of-35 shot attempts from the floor, including a 2-of-11 effort from 3-point range.
The Lady Jaguars outrebounded the Lady Black Bears, 20-18, and forced Harlan County into nine turnovers.
Valentine scored 10 point in the first half while dishing out four assists. Emily Sizemore added eight points while grabbing 11 rebounds.
It didn’t take North Laurel long at all to take control of the game and put it away in the second half.
The Lady Jaguars opened the third quarter with a 16-3 run and cruised the remainder of the game.
“We had good starts in both halves, but at the end of the day we didn’t put four quarters together,” Mahan said. “We jumped out to a 22-9 lead, but the whole game was kind of a lull for us. They were patient in the second quarter and got some easy shots after we exerted so much energy in the first quarter.”
North Laurel 69, Harlan County 40
Harlan County 9 10 10 11 40
North Laurel 22 8 20 19 69
Harlan County (40) — Karst 19, Smith 6, Austin 5, Jones 3, Phillips 1, Rhymer 2, Lunsford 4.
North Laurel (69) — Valentine 21, B. Sizemore 8, Black 2, Claybrook 2, Nichelson 9, E. Sizemore 18, G. McKnight 3, C. McKnight 6.
