WILLIAMSBURG — Emily Downey has been named as Williamsburg High School’s girls’ varsity basketball coach, replacing former coach Randy Crider.

Downey is a graduate of Hardin Valley Academy in Knoxville, Tenn. She played basketball and soccer for the University of the Cumberlands, receiving her Bachelors degree in 2020 and is currently working toward a Masters degree.

Downey began her coaching career with Williamsburg in 2019, coaching the elementary and middle school programs and served last as a varsity assistant coach last season.

