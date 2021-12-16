CORBIN — Eleven players scored for Corbin during its 72-14 defeat of Lynn Camp on Thursday.
The Lady Redhounds (3-1) won their third straight game by jumping out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter while never looking back.
Darcie Anderson and Shelby Stewart led Corbin with 13 points apiece while Kallie Housley and Bailey Stewart each scored nine points apiece and Sida Hill finished with eight points.
“I’m proud of the team,” Corbin coach Isaac Wilson said. “The biggest thing I saw is that we didn’t have any selfish play. We shared the basketball and executed it well. We just have to continue to play for ‘we’ instead of ‘me’.”
Anderson hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the first quarter while Housley and Bailey Stewart each scored four points apiece as the Lady Redhounds’ lead grew to 22-0.
Shelby Stewart hit two 3-pointer and scored eight points in the second quarter while Housley added a Trey and five points to help the Lady Redhounds extend their lead to a dominating 41-4 at halftime.
Jorja Carnes and Abby Mabe combined to score Lynn Camp’s four points in the first half.
Shelby Stewart and Bailey Stewart each hit a 3-pointer apiece in the third quarter while Anderson added three points as Corbin outscored the Lady Wildcats, 11-6, to push its lead to 52-10.
Alissa Crumpler scored four points during the quarter for Lynn Camp while Carnes added two points.
Crumpler added four more points in the fourth quarter while Hill scored all eight of her points in the game’s final eight minutes as Corbin wrapped up the 58-point win.
The Lady Redhounds will be back in action Friday at home against Williamsburg. The game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
“It’s a big district game,” Wilson said. “We have a quick turnaround. I feel like Williamsburg girls and Corbin girls are always a good matchup.“ Williamsburg is going to come ready to play.
Lynn Camp (0-5) will travel to Taylor County on Saturday and play Henry County at 11 a.m. and Taylor County at 1 p.m.
Corbin 72, Lynn Camp 14
Lynn Camp 0 4 6 4 14
Corbin 22 19 11 20 72
Lynn Camp (14) — Crumpler 8, Carnes 4, Mabe 2.
Corbin (72) — Anderson 13, S. Stewart 13, Housley 9, B. Stewart 9, Angel 2, Faulkner 4, Jordan 7, Walker 2, Wilson 2, Wynn 3, Hill 8.
