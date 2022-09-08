LONDON — The Elementary School Cross Country Runs are underway, with three events planned for the season.
The dates for the events are September 9, 16, and 23. These will be held for grades K-2nd (.7 mile), 3rd and 4th grade (.9 mile), and 5th and 6th grade (1.1 miles). The runs will be held on the campus of North Laurel High School. The first 25 places for boys and girls will receive awards.
Concessions will be available each night, and admission for spectators is free. The proceeds will benefit North Laurel Cross Country. The entry fee is $3 per runner, and races will begin at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Rachel Gaynor at (606) 682-1136.
