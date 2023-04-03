MANCHESTER — Kade Elam’s grand slam in the fourth inning broke open what was a close game against Clay County on Monday.
Elam’s first home run of the season turned out to be a no-doubter, hitting off the homestanding Tigers’ scoreboard to give Corbin a 5-0 lead en route to the Redhounds’ 13-6 win.
Elam turned in a 3-for-5 effort at the plate with five RBI and two runs scored while Cruz Cima notched the win, tossing four innings, allowing three hits, and one earned run. He also struck out six batters.
Noah Cima, who hit a solo shot while going 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored, tossed an inning, striking out two batters while Lucas Tarvin pitched the final two innings, only allowing two hits and one earned run while striking out three batters.
“We weren’t our sharpest today but we competed and made the plays when we had to,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “Cruz battled today, he probably didn’t have his best stuff but he found a way to get guys out. Kade came through with the biggest swing of the day but everyone found a way to contribute.”
Cameron Combs turned in a two-hit effort at the plate while driving in two runs.
Bradric Helton delivered a hit and scored three times while Cam Estep and Jeremiah Gilbert each finished with a hit, RBI, and run scored apiece.
Walker Landrum and Jacob Baker each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece while Mikey Neal scored twice.
Brandin Crawford led Clay County with two hits, three runs scored, and an RBI while Tyson Wagers had a hit and two RBI.
Zachary Saylor finished with two hits and one run scored while Tate Rice had a hit and an RBI.
Ryan Hastings had an RBI and walked four times.
Friday’s game
Corbin finished its play in the Fort Walton Beach Bash with a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Florida’s Niceville High School.
The Redhounds (6-3) entered the seventh inning trailing 2-1 before Walker Landrum hit a two-run homer with two outs that turned out to be the game-winning hit.
Corbin started the seventh inning off with two consecutive outs, and the game looked to be over when Kade Elam’s hard-hit grounder to the shortstop was misplayed, allowing Elam to reach base while Landrum did the rest.
After seeing Cameron Combs toss the first four innings, allowing three hits and two runs with three strikeouts, Jeremiah Gilbert slammed the door on Niceville, throwing three scoreless and hitless innings while striking out eight batters.
Landrum led Corbin with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Combs finished with two hits and one RBI.
Noah Cima and Elam each finished with a hit apiece.
Thursday’s game
The Corbin Redhounds fell to 1-3 during their stay at the Fort Walton Beach Bash with a 5-1 loss to Olentangy Berlin on Thursday.
The Redhounds’ (5-3) bats remained cold with Corbin scoring only a run for the second consecutive game.
The game was tied at one apiece entering the bottom of the second inning before the Bears scored three runs, and then added another run in the bottom of third inning.
The Redhounds managed only five hits in the loss, and committed three errors on defense.
Mikey Neal drove in Corbin’s lone run while finishing with a hit. Kade Elam, Walker Landrum, Cam Estep, and Noah Cima each finished with a hit.
