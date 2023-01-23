WILLIAMSBURG — Emily Downey’s Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets hooked up in a shootout with McCreary Central on Monday before falling, 88-87, in overtime.
The 87-point output was the most the Lady Yellow Jackets have scored this season but the Lady Raiders did just enough to pull off the slim one-point win.
Eighth-grader Maddy Hopkins turned in a career-high 38-point scoring effort while Allie Wilson added 32 points.
Hopkins scored seven points in the first quarter, 13 points in the second quarter, and two points in the third quarter before tallying nine points in the fourth quarter, and seven points in overtime. She also finished with five 3-pointers.
Williamsburg held a slim 44-43 lead at halftime, and a 61-58 advantage entering the fourth quarter before McCreary Central outscored the Lady Yellow Jackets, 20-17, to force overtime.
Lorelei Coleman also scored in double figures for Williamsburg, finishing with 11 points.
Downey’s squad will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Corbin. Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
