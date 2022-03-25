WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County only needed two and a half innings to record its third win in a row on Friday.
The Lady Colonels (4-2) used an 18-run first inning to cruise past outmatched Barbourville, 18-0.
It marked the second consecutive game Whitley County has scored at least 10 runs as sophomore Kara Canada turned in an impressive effort at the plate, going 3-for-3 with four RBI and two runs scored. Charley Chaney turned in a perfect 2-for-2 effort with two doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored while Kaden Johnson was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Makenzie Lunsford also turned in a 2-for-2 effort while also driving in a run.
Ryleigh Petrey had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Jaycie Monhollen finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored. Hallie Huddleston collected a hit while also driving in a run and scoring twice.
Whitley County will be back in action Monday at home with a game against Middlesboro scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
