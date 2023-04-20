Whitley County Lady Colonels Softball
John Crisologo

WILLIAMSBURG — Just when it looked as if Whitley County was gaining some momentum, they suffer a setback.

This time around, the setback was Thursday’s 18-2 loss to Pulaski County.

The Lady Colonels (6-17) held a slim 2-1 lead after the first inning before things began to snowball.

The Lady Maroons took a 4-2 lead with three runs in the second inning before adding nine runs in the fourth inning, and five runs in the fifth inning.

Whitley County finished with only one hit — Ryleigh Perry, who went 1-for-1 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored — and eight errors on defense.

Amber Brown also scored a run and finished with a walk while Mackenzie Lunsford took the loss, pitching five innings while allowing 19 hits and six earned runs. She struck out one batter.

