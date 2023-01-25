WILLIAMSBURG — After two seasons as head football coach at Whitley County High School, Zeke Eier has resigned. Eier will continue to teach in the district and to work with the wrestling team.
Principal Julie Osborne commented on the resignation, “The Whitley County community is grateful for Coach Eier’s commitment to the growth of our football program and to the individual development of each student-athlete he coached. We appreciate the contributions that Coach Eier has made as head coach and wish him every success as he continues his work with our students at WCHS.”
Before coming to the district, Eier was an assistant coach and special teams coordinator at University of the Cumberlands. Prior to his coaching career, Eier was a two-year letter winner with the Patriots.
“I have enjoyed working with Coach Eier for the past two years and appreciate the level of professionalism he has shown in working with our students and other staff members,” commented Athletic Director Bryan Stewart. “The search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.