CORBIN — Corbin did damage through the air and on the ground during its 40-8 win over Wayne County on Friday.
Quarterback Cameron Combs threw three touchdowns and Seth Huff reached paydirt twice running the ball as the Redhounds improved to a perfect 11-0 while advancing to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs after defeating the Cardinals by at least 32 points for the second time this season.
Tom Greer’s squad will now host Lincoln County Friday, who the Redhounds defeated 42-21, while holding a perfect 4-0 mark against the Patriots dating back to 1998.
Corbin picked up where it left off in the regular season, and scored at will against Wayne County.
Cameron Combs connected with Seth Mills for a 34-yard touchdown pass, giving the Redhounds a 7-0 lead at the 9:53 mark of the first quarter.
Treyveon Longmire added a six-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds remaining in the quarter, extending Corbin’s advantage to 14-0.
The Redhounds continued to distance themselves in the second quarter with Combs’ second touchdown pass, a 10-yarder to Zander Curry pushing their team’s lead to 21-0 with 7:33 left in the first half.
Seth Huff’s three-yard touchdown run with with one minute remaining until halftime gave Corbin a 28-0 advantage.
Combs and Mills hooked up with another touchdown (a 10-yarder) for the second time in the game at the 8:12 mark of the third quarter, extending the Redhounds’ advantage to 34-0.
Corbin put the running clock in effect during its next touchdown, a five-yard run by Huff, while taking a commanding 40-0 edge into the fourth quarter.
Wayne County added a touchdown with 3:38 left in the game but the damage had already been done.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.