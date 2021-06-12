MOREHEAD — Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels continue to make history, advancing to their first-ever KHSAA State Baseball Tournament quarterfinals after defeating 16th Region champion Raceland, 6-5, on Saturday.
The Colonels (31-9) fought back from two one-run deficits in the win using a three-run third inning and a two-run fifth inning to pull off the win.
The Colonels will face-off the winner of Owensboro Catholic and Lyon County at Legends Field on Thursday at 5 p.m.
A complete story of Whitley County’s win over Raceland will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Times-Tribune.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.