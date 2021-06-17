LEXINGTON — Whitley County’s history-making season came to an end Friday after dropping a 4-2 decision to 2nd Region champion Lyon County during quarterfinal action of the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament.
Lyons’ pitcher Austin Long limited Whitley County to only four hits while striking out eight batters to lead his team to Friday’s Final Four.
The Colonels finished the season with a 31-10 record. The 31 wins are the most in program history and they also captured their first-ever 13th Region championship.
Whitley County pitcher Caden Petrey ran into trouble in the first inning after seeing Lyon County’s first two batters reach base.
He retired the next two batters before walking the Lyons’ Travis Yancy to load the bases. Lyon County’s Christian O’Daniel followed with a two-run single to give his team an early 2-0 lead.
The Lyons’ lead didn’t last long, though.
The Colonels answered with two runs of their own in the top of the second inning with Bryce Anderson leading things off with a single.
Mason Croley moved Anderson over to second base with a sacrifice bunt while Trevor Downs followed with another single. Matthew Wright drew a walk to load the bases while Logan Bennett connected with a two-run double to tie the game at two apiece.
Lyon County managed to get back on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning after a lead-off single by Gunnar Bingham and a double by Jackson Shoulders set up a sacrifice fly by Yancy that scored Bingham to give the Lyons a 3-2 edge. Corey Cissell’s single to right field increased his team’s lead to 4-2.
Lyon County had a chance to put the game away in the bottom of the fifth after loading the bases on relief pitcher Grant Zehr. Zehr didn’t fold under pressure, forcing Cissell to hit into an inning-ending double play, allowing the Colonels’ deficit to stand at two runs.
Whitley County attempted to rally in the top of the seventh after putting runners on first and third with two outs but couldn’t push any runs across home plate.
A complete story of Friday’s game will be in the Tuesday, June 22 edition of the Times-Tribune.
