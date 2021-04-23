BARBOURVILLE — Whitley County captured its season-best fourth win in a row after disposing of Knox Central in five innings with a 12-1 win.
The Colonels (11-5) received another solid pitching effort on the mound with Grant Zehr nothing the win after pitching four hitless innings while allowing one hit and striking out two batters. Caden Petrey came in and pitched a scoreless inning of relief.
"Good win for our guys," Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. "We had struggled to score some runs last night. It was good for our guys to hit the ball hard tonight. Our confidence grew at the plate tonight. Sam Harp had some really good at-bats tonight. We had long balls hit by Trevor Downs and Luke Stanfill. We had other guys have good at-bats to where we could use our team speed.
"Proud of our guys and how they’re growing," he added. "Grant Zehr started tonight and I could see him grow on the mound tonight. He’s a good arm for us and it was good to see his confidence grow."
Whitley County got hot early, scoring three runs in the first inning with Sam Harp’s run-scoring single highlighting the Colonels’ red-hot start.
Whitley County added six more runs in the second inning to push its lead to 9-0 after run-scoring hits by Bryce Anderson, Trevor Downs, and Harp.
Both teams scored a run each in the fourth inning before seeing the Colonels out the game away with a two-run fifth inning.
Harp’s 2-for-2 effort at the plate led Whitley County. He also drove in a run and scored three times. Luke Stanfill hit a home run, drove in two runs, and scored three times while Downs hit a home run, drove in three runs, and scored once. Ronald Osborne and Brayden Mahan each delivered a hit apiece in the win.
