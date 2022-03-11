LEXINGTON —Southwestern keeps proving the doubters wrong while advancing to its second Final Four appearance in four years by surprising Franklin County with a 47-40 victory.
Freshman Kinsley Molden came up big during the fourth quarter, knocking down two consecutive 3-point baskets, the second coming with 4:58 remaining to give her team a comfortable 41-36 advantage. Molden scored eight of her 14 points during the final eight minutes while a basket by Kaylee Young and two free throws by Molden sealed the win for Southwestern.
Senior Makayla Noritis led Southwestern with 17 points and eight rebounds. The Lady Warriors were 18-of-51 from the floor and 6-of-23 from 3-point range.
Patience Laster led the Lady Flyers with 14 points and seven rebounds while Jhaven Meade finished with nine points and Jazmin Chambers added seven points. Franklin County hit only 11-of-37 shot attempts, including going 2-of-17 from behind the arc.
Franklin County took advantage of its size in the opening quarter as Laster established herself as an offensive presence by scoring six points. Her put-back with 3:16 remaining gave the Lady Flyers a 9-5 advantage while a 3-point basket by Hogan increased Franklin County’s lead to 12-5 at the 52-second mark.
Southwestern’s Smiddy connected with a jumper at the end of the period, cutting the Lady Warriors’ deficit to, 12-7. Southwestern hit on only 3-of-17 shot attempts in the first quarter, including a 1-of-9 effort from 3-point range.
Southwestern began to heat up in the second quarter, knocking down 7-of-13 shot attempts. Noritis hit a 3-pointer with seven minutes remaining to cut her team’s deficit to 12-10. Acey followed with two 3-pointers with her second coming with 3:40 left, giving Southwestern a 21-18 advantage.
Both teams traded baskets throughout the final three minutes with a cutback by Laster and two free throws from Chambers with three seconds remaining to tie the contest at 25 apiece heading into halftime.
The Lady Warriors hit 10-of-30 shot attempts in the first half, including a 4-of-13 effort from 3-point range. Acey led Southwestern with eight points while Noritis added seven points.
Franklin County was 7-of-15 from the floor, and 9-of-13 from the free-throw line as Laster led the way with eight points and six rebounds on a 3-of-3 shooting effort. Chambers followed with six points.
Both teams slowed things down offensively in the third quarter.
Noritis continued to have the hot-hand in the period, scoring eight of the Lady Warriors’ 10 points during the period. Her jumper in the lane with 47 seconds remaining gave Southwestern a short-lived 35-33 lead as the Lady Flyers raced down court and tied the game at 35 apiece after a putback by Juliana Frazee.
Southwestern finally began to get some separation after two consecutive free throws by Molden put the Lady Warriors ahead for good at 41-36. Franklin County got a close as three points (41-38) after a basket by Laster but Southwestern held on and put the game away.
2022 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16
Quarterfinals
Franklin County 12 13 10 5 40
Southwestern 7 18 10 12 47
Franklin County (40) — Carter 5, Chambers 7, Laster 14, Meade 9, Hogan 3, Frazee 2.
Southwestern (47) — Young 4, Smiddy 4, Noritis 17, Molden 14, Acey 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.