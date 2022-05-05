LONDON — Corbin notched the 50th District Fastpitch Tournament’s top seed on Thursday by upending rival South Laurel, 5-1.
The Lady Redhounds did all of their damage during the game’s first two innings while pitcher Kallie Housley took care of the rest.
An RBI single by Danni Foley in the first inning combed with a run-scoring double by Housley gave Corbin (15-9 overall, 5-1 vs. 50th District opponents) a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Redhounds out the game away in the second inning as a two-run home run by Bailey Stewart followed by a solo shot from Alayna Reynolds gave Corbin a 5-0 advantage.
Housley kept South Laurel’s bats at bay for the remainder of the game. The Lady Cardinals managed to score a run in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to a run-scoring double by Katie Jervis but South Laurel couldn’t get any closer.
Housley finished the game with 11 strikeouts while scattering three hits, and allowing one run.
Stewart led the Lady Redhounds with three hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Housley finished with two hits, and one RBI. Reynolds and Foley each delivered a hit, a run scored, and an RBI apiece while Anela Sanders finished with a hit.
Jervis took the loss for the Lady Cardinals (15-12, 4-2), tossing seven-innings while allowing eight hits, and five earned runs. She also struck out three batters.
Jervis finished with a hit, and an RBI while Makayla Blair had a hit along with Addison Baker.
