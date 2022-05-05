London, KY (40741)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.