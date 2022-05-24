CORBIN — Corbin’s girls’ tennis team came away with two more championships on Tuesday as Lindsay Jones won her second consecutive singles regional crown while the sister duo of Rachel and Katie Morton captured their second straight doubles regional title. Rachel Morton has now won three doubles regional championships after also winning in 2019 as a freshman with Katherine Neimieier.
Jones cruised to another region title by knocking off North Laurel’s Jaron Gray, 7-5, 6-0 while Morton and Morton defeated teammates Olivia McArthur and Allison Lundy, 6-0, 6-0 to win the doubles title.
“These girls have worked hard for a very long time to make this happen for Corbin Tennis,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “The pride and tradition in this program run deep and we’re just proud to be a part of it. It’s always fun to have both of your doubles teams playing each other in the finals as we have for the past few years. I’m thrilled with both of these teams and look forward to making some waves at the state tournament next week.
“Lindsay jumped out to a good start in her singles final, but Jaron is a great player and we knew she would put up a fight and she did just that,” he added. “She’s playing some of the best tennis I’ve ever seen her play. I think she will do well representing our region at state. That first set could have gone either way. We were fortunate to get out with it and then just rode the momentum through the second set. Lindsay works hard year-round and it paid off tonight. She’s not lost a region match in the two years she’s been on the team — her seventh-grade year was the COVID year.
“You don’t win this many championships without a lot of support,” Jones continued. “From the guidance from boys coach Curt Hart to all of our assistant coaches, all of our great parents, and even alumni that come back and help us out. I appreciate all of them so much.”
Corbin Individual Team Points
Lindsay Jones — 5
Rachel Morton/Katie Morton — 5
Allison Lundy/Olivia McArthur — 4
Kaiden Walden — 2
Girls Singles
Semifinals
Lindsay Jones (C) def. Ely Rader (CC), 6-0, 6-0
Quarterfinals
Lindsay Jones (C) def. Khalista Dunn (HC), 6-0, 6-0
Kaiden Walden (C) lost to Jaron Gray (NL), 6-0, 6-1
Round of 16
Lindsay Jones (C) def. Charlotte Griffith (NL), 6-4, 6-1
Kaiden Walden (C) def. Emma McDonald (KC), 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Semifinals
Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. Brock/Hamm (NL), 6-1, 6-3
Olivia McArthur/Allison Lundy (C) def. Clark/McCreary (NL), 7-6 (6), 0-6, 10-5
Quarterfinals
Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. Gaw/Hall (HC), 6-1, 6-0
Olivia McArthur/Allison Lundy (C) def. Gambrel/Gambrel (BC), 6-1, 5-7, 10-5
Round of 16
Rachel Morton/Katie Morton (C) def. Valentine/Corey (B), 6-0, 6-0
Olivia McArthur/Allison Lundy (C) def. Lewis/Ball (HC), 6-0, 6-1
