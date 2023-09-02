CORBIN — For the second straight week Lynn Camp has come up huge on both sides of the ball while producing another win in the process.
Darrell Hendrix’s Wildcats won their second straight game while improving to 2-1 by defeating Knott County Central at home Friday, 28-12.
And once again, DJ Wren came up huge.
He completed 2-of-4 pass attempts for 46 yards and a touchdown while running for 107 yards, and two scores. Wren also returned an interception for a score as well.
“I’m super proud of these kids,” Hendrix said. “They could’ve laid down and quit, but they wanted this win bad. We had to give what they took us and we got away with the win.
“Our defense played great,” he added. “We had four interceptions and DJ Wren had a pick six that sealed the game for us. He had four touchdowns total. This was a team effort on both sides of the ball.”
Wren started where he left off last week, scoring on an eight-yard run to give Lynn Camp a 6-0 lead with 2:26 remaining in the first quarter.
Multiple interceptions by the Wildcats' defense allowed Lynn Camp to hold on to the six-point edge as a 10-yard pass from Wren to Ethan Burd increased the Wildcats’ advantage to 12-0 with 17 seconds remaining in the first half.
Knott County Central managed to get on the scoreboard with three seconds remaining in the first half, taking the kickoff for a score to cut its deficit to 12-6 at halftime.
Another kickoff return for a touchdown by the Patriots to open the second half tied the game at 12 apiece with 11:46 remaining.
Lynn Camp took advantage of a fumble by Knott Central, marching downfield as Wren’s second rushing score pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 20-12 with 6:12 left in the third quarter.
Wren sealed the win for Lynn Camp after returning an interception for a score with 1:05 remaining in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.