WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin’s Danni Foley and Kennedie Guiher combined to toss a no-hitter during the Lady Redhounds’ 16-0 rout of Williamsburg.
The win improved Corbin to 11-9 overall and 3-1 against 50th District opponents while the Lady Yellow Jackets fell to 2-14, and 0-5.
“It was a great district win for my girls,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “My freshman, Danni Foley, was lights out, throwing only 30 pitches, 26 for strikes, and only four balls. She had eight strikeouts, and sophomore Kennedie Guiher came in to only throw three pitches for three outs. They combined to be lights out and my team racked up 11 hits to pick up the 16-0 win in four innings.
“Anela Sanders led the way with three hits followed by the Stewart sisters racking up two apiece with Shelby picking up an in-the-park home run, and Raegan Walker with two hits, and Kaila Stidham and Danni Foley had a hit apiece in the win,” she added. “Kallie Housley and Alayna Stewart showed great poise at the plate getting three walks apiece. I was able to put Raegan Hinkle and Keely Bisschop on the bags as courtesy runners for my pitcher and catcher, and pinch hit Ava McGowen in for Alana Stidham once, for every girl to get in the game. I was so proud of their combined effort. I was able to play all of my girls tonight for a complete team effort.”
The Lady Redhounds scored early and often, as a seven-run first inning put Williamsburg away early. They added three more runs in the second inning, four runs in the third inning, and two runs in the fourth inning.
Corbin finished with 11 hits as Anela Sanders led the way with a 3-for-3 effort while driving in two runs. Shelby Stewart was 2-for-2 with a home run, four RBI, and three runs scored while Bailey Stewart and Raegan Walker both delivered two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored. Kaila Stidham finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Foley had a hit, and an RBI, Alayna Reynolds and Alana Stidham each scored once in the win while Kallie Housley finished with three runs scored.
Foley tossed three innings and struck out eight batters while Guiher pitched one scoreless inning.
The Lady Redhounds will be back in action Thursday on the road against Knox Central. The game is set for a 6 p.m. start.
“We have to keep our focus every single game on the task at hand and be ready to play every play, every inning,” Stidham said. “My team is such a great group of young ladies and great team. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
