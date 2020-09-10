WILLIAMSBURG — Hannah Goins’ Corbin Lady Redhounds recovered from their season-opening loss to Sayre on Tuesday by winning in fine fashion on Thursday.
Corbin (1-1) fought back from a 4-2 deficit with 18 minutes remaining and scored three unanswered goals to defeat 49th District foe Whitley County, 5-4.
“It was a good win for us,” Corbin coach Hannah Goins said. “We came out and scored early and once we scored the first goal, I think we laid back a little bit. Then they came back strong and was ready to play. They were able to build a 4-2 lead and kept it with 18 minutes left in the game.
”It was a hard-fought game but proud of my girls for having the drive and determination to fight back,” she added. “We played a little rough but were able to come back and turn.”
The win improved Corbin to 1-1 on the season while Whitley County fell to 0-1.
Olivia Jones scored two goals in the win for the Lady Redhounds while Grace Gibson, Riley Childers, and Clara Finneseth each scored a goal apiece. Reis Anderson and Kaylee Aslinger each scored twice for the Lady Colonels.
