WILLIAMSBURG — Corbin kept its unbeaten record intact after handing 50th District rival Whitley County a 3-1 loss in volleyball action on Tuesday.
The two teams hooked up in another long line of battles between them with Corbin (2-0) managing to win the final two sets to pick up the win.
“Any time you walk into a gym with Whitley and Corbin, it’s going to be a great game,” Corbin coach Vanessa Wiseman said. “For some reason, we see Whitley County across the net and we don’t play to our fullest potential. We let that name get into our heads. We also couldn’t get everyone playing on the same page tonight. It felt like at every other point someone was off.
“As a team, we have to set our minds that it doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the net, you show up and play Corbin volleyball,” she added. “So happy to be leaving tonight with our first district win. Go Hounds.”
Even though his team didn’t come up with the win, Whitley County coach David Halcomb was pleased with the way the Lady Colonels competed throughout the match.
“It was a good atmosphere in the gym tonight,” he said. “We got what we wanted from our kids in the first two sets — even in the 25-22 loss in the first set, I thought we competed hard and executed the way we wanted to. In the second set, we played with more emotion and focus and were able to find a nice rhythm.
“The wheels came off in the third set, which was frustrating to see,” he added. “We haven’t seen that from this group. We played on our heels a little and lost our aggression. We got complacent with our serves and were sending over easy balls. You just can’t do that against good teams. We got a little spark back in the fourth set, just wasn’t enough.”
The Lady Redhounds slipped past the Lady Colonels (3-1) in the first set, 25-22, before dropping the second set to Whitley County, 25-18.
Corbin took charge in the third set and picked up a 25-10 win while putting things away with a 25-16 victory in the fourth set.
“I love this team and I’m confident in what we can accomplish this season,” Halcomb said. “I have to remind myself that we really only played two kids tonight who have been in this type of big-game atmosphere. It takes time to adjust to it. They needed this experience and it will only make us better.”
