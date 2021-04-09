CORBIN — A big fifth inning and some stellar defense down the stretch gave the Whitley County Lady Colonels a 9-6 win over the Corbin Lady Redhounds on Friday night.
In the 50th District, every win is hard to come by because the competition is tough, but Whitley County proved on Friday that they not only had the talent to win big games but the resiliency, as well.
The Lady Colonels took an early 3-0 lead to start the game in the top of the first inning, but Corbin fought back to a 6-6 tie midway through the contest. Coach Angela Singleton said her team was able to make plays to win the game against a good Lady Redhounds’ squad.
“We came out hitting and ready to roll, then we lost a little momentum, but they got it back and were able to hold on to the win,” said Singleton. “Playing at Corbin is always tough and they always have a tough team. Our defense and offense both showed up tonight which is what we needed.”
Whitley County’s 3-0 lead was extended to 4-0 in the bottom of the second inning on a triple by Ryleigh Petrey that brought home Katy Powers. Corbin scored one run in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to 4-1 after two.
The Lady Colonels continued their control of the game in the third inning, adding two more runs to their score on a two-run home run from Katiebeth Kelly. With Whitley County up 6-1, the Lady Redhounds fought back with a big performance at the plate in the bottom third.
A double by Rebecca Stewart brought home two runs to cut the lead to 6-3. Rebecca Stewart and Shelby Stewart both later scored in the inning on throwing errors by the Lady Colonels that put Corbin back in the game at 6-5.
After a scoreless inning in the top of the fourth, the Lady Redhounds added another run in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 6-6.
Corbin Coach Crystal Stidham said her team played well in getting back into the game, but a few errors ended up costing them the win.
“I think my girls played well, but there were a few miscues and a few errors that got us on some plays,” said Stidham. “We left too many on base. We will get better and learn from this. My team continues to learn and we come away from today’s game learning areas we need to improve.”
With the momentum in Corbin’s favor, Whitley County scored three more runs in the top of the fifth. Kaden Johnson scored on a sacrifice fly from Makenzie Lunsford, followed by runs from Kelly and Sydnee Prewitt who each scored on errors from the Lady Redhounds, giving the Lady Colonels the 9-6 lead that they held onto for the win.
Singleton said that everyone on her team contributed to the win.
“I’m really proud of all the girls tonight. Everyone contributed to the win,” said Singleton. “I saw some great hustle from my girls and I’m really proud of them.”
Kelly led the Lady Colonels at the plate with a home run, a single, and two runs batted in. Petrey and Jaycie Monhollen each had a triple and drove in one run, apiece.
Corbin was led at the plate by Kalia Stidham with three singles. Rebecca Stewart had a double, a single, and two runs batted in. Kennedie Guiher had a double and drove in one run.
Lunsford got the win for Whitley County on the mound. She pitched a full seven innings and allowed just six runs while striking out six batters. Guiher and Kallie Housely combined to pitch for the Lady Redhounds.
