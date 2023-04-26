WILLIAMSBURG — Having to play its fifth game in five days didn’t slow down Jeremy Shope’s Whitley County Colonels during their 5-1 win over Corbin on Wednesday.
The Colonels (23-3 overall, 7-0 vs. 50th District competition) locked up the 50th District’s top seed thanks to solid pitching efforts by Bradyn Bargo and Mason Croley.
Bargo tossed four innings, allowing only four hits, and one earned run while striking out two batters. Croley pitched three scoreless innings, allowing only two hits, and finishing with three Ks.
“It’s been a grind the last week,” Shope said. “We played three games, and competed for a state championship in Owensboro which is hours away. We come back and have to play a good Corbin team twice. We won four of the five games. This team is tough.
“So proud of these guys,” he added. “Going undefeated in our district is not easy. There are good baseball teams in it. Our team loves the game, and it makes coaching them special. We get a little breather this weekend to get rested up and then we’ll get after it to get ready for postseason.”
The game was tied at one apiece heading into the bottom of the fourth when Whitley County scored a run to take a 2-1 advantage. The Colonels added two insurance runs in the fifth inning while adding another insurance run in the sixth inning.
Andrew Stack led Whitley County at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort while scoring once. Shane Parker drove in a run, and scored once while Grant Zehr, and Sam Harp each finished with a hit, and an RBI apiece. Bryce Anderson had a hit, an RBI, and scored once while Hunter Wilson and RJ Osborne each finished with a hit apiece.
Bradric Helton led the Redhounds with a hit and an RBI while Kade Elam, Walker Landrum, Cam Estep, Mikey Neal, and Noah Cima each finished with a hit apiece. Estep also scored Corbin’s lone run.
Cruz Cima tossed 4 2/3 of an inning for the Redhounds, allowing five hits, and three earned runs. He struck out two batters. Ethan Abner pitched the final 1 1/3 of an inning, giving up two hits while striking out one batter.
The loss dropped Corbin to 15-7 overall, and 4-3 against 50th District opponents. The Redhounds will be the No. 2 seed in the 50th District Tournament.
“We weren’t able to take advantage of the opportunities that we had,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “We’ll learn and be ready when it matters.”
Tuesday’s Game
The top two ranked teams in the 13th Region faced off with the winner moving one step closer in clinching the 50th District’s top seed when defending 13th Region champion Corbin and Whitley County took the field on Tuesday.
The Colonels had leads of 3-0, 3-2, and 5-3 before the Redhounds rallied to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the matchup at five apiece while sending the game into extra innings.
It didn’t take long for Whitley County to secure a 12-5 win thanks to a seven-run eighth inning highlighted by Bryce Anderson’s grand slam.
“Just so proud of our team,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “This team competes every day. We believe in developing every kid in our program.
“We were able to throw guys tonight that haven’t thrown many innings at all for us,” he added. “When they were put in a situation where we needed them tonight they performed. Our guys are so team oriented. We talk a lot about playing for the guy next to them. I love this team.”
The Colonels are now 22-3 overall and 5-0 in 50th District play for seeding purposes (they also have a win over Corbin that came in the Kentucky 2A Tournament). The loss snapped the Redhounds’ four-game win streak while they fell to 15-6 overall, and 4-2 against 50th District opponents.
The two teams will meet again Wednesday at Whitley County.
Anderson finished with two hits, including his grand slam, four RBI, and two runs scored.
Sam Harp was 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and three runs scored while Matthew Wright finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored.
RJ Osborne had two hits and an RBI while Grant Zehr scored twice, and Hunter Wilson drove in a run.
Andrew Stack and Shane Parker each finished with an RBI and one run scored apiece.
Harp was one of four pitchers for Whitley County. He picked up the win, tossing the final two innings while only allowing a hit, and finishing with one strikeout.
Kade Elam, Walker Landrum, and Cameron Combs each finished with a hit and an RBI for Corbin while Jacob Baker, Jeremiah Gilbert, and Noah Cima each had a hit and a run scored apiece.
Mikey Neal finished with an RBI and a run scored while Bradric Helton scored once.
Helton took the loss after coming in for relief of Gilbert, who pitched 5 1/3 of an inning, allowing five hits, four earned runs, and striking out four batters.
Helton tossed 2 2/3 of an inning, allowing four hits, and seven earned runs while striking out two batters.
