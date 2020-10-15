LONDON — North Laurel had hopes of beating Pulaski County on the road last week but dropped a 41-18 decision to the Maroons.
Chris Larkey’s Jaguars will regroup from the loss and now focus on district foe Whitley County, who will be paying a visit to The Jungle on Friday.
“We thought we could win the game against Pulaski and we started out very strong,” Larkey said. “We gave up a few big plays and allowed them to score. We were missing one of our starting offensive lineman and it showed. As little as it seems to miss one kid, it matters to us because we don’t have a lot of depth.
“The game Friday will decide third and fourth place,” he added. “Both of us are in the playoffs, the game just decides where we go in playoffs.
It’s a game we want to win whether it’s a district game or not. Any time you play at home you want to win.”
Jep Irwin’s Colonels hung tough for three quarters and only trailed 7-6 before falling to Southwestern last week.
“We are inconsistent in all phases, and that has kept us from winning at least three of our games,” he said. “Specifically, pass protection and route running on offense and tackling on defense. Honestly, I thought we would be farther ahead, but it is what it is. We have to keep working and improving. We have the ability to be better and we have to believe we can get there.“
Even though his team has suffered consecutive district setbacks, Larkey says his players co to us to be a tight-knit group.
“This is one of the closest groups we have had and they work hard each day,” he said. “We need to be able to run the ball out of gun better. We used to be able to line up and run over people but we don’t have that type of team this year. We have to be able to complete more passes downfield. On defense, we have to do a lot better job of tackling and defending the pass. Our kids are getting better but have to make more plays. I think we are close to where we thought, obviously we wanted to be undefeated but we have lost to some really good teams.”
The Colonels enter Friday’s game searching for their first win but much-improved from the beginning of the season.
“Whitley has a big arm quarterback, and they also have some very good skill kids,” Larkey said. “That is what has hurt us all year. Whitley has played a tough schedule and they are a very good team as people will see Friday. The keys to the game is to block and tackle. Those are the two things you have to do to win.”
Irwin is anxious to see how his team does against the Jaguars.
“I think they are a lot like us, some flashes of very good play but hampered by mistakes,” he said. “We know they will play hard and be physical up front and at running back.
“Our offense has to make plays in the passing game like we did against Pulaski County and score early in the game.,” he added. “We must be physical on defense and contain their running game. Obviously, turnovers and a sound kicking game will be keys as well.“
