CORBIN — Lynn Camp is off to its worst start since 2011 when the Wildcats posted an 0-11 mark.
Allen Harris’ squad fell to 0-4 overall, and 0-1 in district play after digging itself an early 28-0 deficit, losing to Pineville, 50-20.
The Mountain Lions took advantage of two turnovers in the first half and built a 28-0 cushion but Lynn Camp answered with 14 unanswered points to cut its deficit to 28-14 at halftime.
Pineville (2-1, 1-0) scored on its opening possession of the second half and was able to take control of the game for good.
The Mountain Lions were able to find paydirt with 4:49 remaining in the first quarter after Devon Morris was able to break through the line of scrimmage and race 23 yards to give his team a 7-0 advantage.
An interception led to Pineville’s second touchdown after the Mountain Lions picked off a pass and was finally tackled at the Wildcat 36-yard line.
Pineville was able to score a few plays later with its second rushing touchdown of the game.
Reece Cap was able to score with an 11-yard touchdown run, pushing the Mountain Lions’ cushion to 14-0 with 1:38 left in the first quarter.
Lynn Camp’s misfortunes continued on the ensuing kickoff with Pineville recovering the onside kick and increasing its lead to 21-0 behind a five-yard rushing touchdown by Trevor kid, 30 seconds into the second quarter.
Another interception on the Wildcats next offensive possession led to another Mountain Lion rushing touchdown, this time a one-yarder from Capps, giving Pineville a 28-0 cushion at the 6:32 mark.
The Wildcats answered on their next possession with Ethan Lewis throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Gilbert to cut Lynn Camp’s deficit to 28-6 with 4:03 remaining.
Harris’ squad was able to hold on defense and force the Mountain Lions to punt the ball before making the score 28-14 at halftime.
The Wildcats’ offensive attack began to heat up, marching into Pineville territory as Luke Ledington scored on a one-yard run while also adding the two-point conversion.
The Mountain Lions began to distance themselves at the beginning of the third quarter as Braiden Lingar broke loose for a 20-yard score while adding the conversion to increase his team’s advantage to 36-14.
Capps’ third touchdown run, a 56-yarder at the 4:48 mark in the third quarter pushed Pineville’s advantage to a commanding 43-14 cushion.
The Wildcats never gave up, though.
Tylen Smith was able to score a touchdown for Lynn Camp on a six-yard run to make the score 43-20 with 10:21 left in regulation but the Wildcats couldn’t get any closer.
