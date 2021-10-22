CORBIN — It took Corbin’s offense a few quarters to start firing on all cylinders but once it did, Wayne County had no answer for the unbeaten Redhounds.
Tom Greer’s squad capped off a perfect 3-0 mark in district play by blowing out the Cardinals, 42-0, on Friday while improving to 9-0 in the process.
Corbin is one win away from running the table in regular season play and go without a loss, and if the Redhounds do, it will mark the first time since 2008 under former coach Steve Jewel.
Seth Huff turned in another impressive game carrying the ball. He finished with well over 100 yards on the ground while finding the end zone three times.
Huff managed to get Corbin on the scoreboard at the 8:23 mark in the first quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run to give the Redhounds a 7-0 lead.
Both teams’ defenses continued to make key stops until the 6:01 mark of the second quarter when Cameron Combs threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Dakota Patterson, making the score 14-0.
It didn’t take Corbin long to distance itself even more during the opening minute of the second half as Huff broke loose for a 52-yard touchdown run, pushing the Redhounds’ lead to 21-0 with 11:16 left in the third quarter.
Seth Mills continued Corbin’s dominance of its ensuing possession, scoring a 20-yard run to give the Redhounds a comfortable 35-0 lead with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter.
After another impressive defensive stop, Corbin continued to cruise as Huff found pay dirt for the third time in the game. He took the handoff from Combs and scored on a 24-yard run, increasing the Redhounds’ advantage to 35-0 at the 5:32 mark of the third quarter.
Corbin put the finishing touches on the win early in the fourth quarter (8:04 remaining) as Lade Elam found Carter Stewart for a 34-yard touchdown strike while giving Greer’s squad a comfortable 42-0 lead.
Corbin will finish regular season play on the road against Campbell County this Friday.
