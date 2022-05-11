CORBIN — Lynn Camp’s hopes of obtaining the 51st District’s top seed came to an abrupt ending on Tuesday during the Lady Wildcats’ 15-5 loss to Knox Central.
Nikki Hendrix’s squad fell behind 3-0 in the first inning and could never get back into the game.
Lynn Camp cut its deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the first inning after a two-run homer by Katie Miller but the Lady Panthers responded with a seven-run third inning and a three-run third inning to put the game away.
“I feel like the pressure of it being a district game and possible number one seed get to us,” Hendrix said. “We struggled in pretty much every aspect of the game. We struggled in the field and struggled to throw strikes. Katie Miller played really good tonight, with a two-run homer and no errors. Gabby Carollo also hit a home run, but it was too late in the game. We have the rest of the week to regroup and get ready for district.”
Katie Miller and Gabriella Carollo both homered in the loss for the Lady Wildcats (17-12), as Lynn Camp has lost eight of its past 10 games.
Miller led the Lady Wildcats with a perfect 2-for-2 effort at the plate while driving in two runs, and scoring twice. Jorja Carnes finished with two hits, and a run scored while Carollo had a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored. Olivia Dozier finished with a hit, and an RBI while Alissa Crumpler had a hit.
Halle Mills took the loss, tossing three and two/thirds of an inning while allowing nine hits, and seven earned runs. She struck out six batters. Carnes pitched the final one and one/third of an inning, giving up one hit and two earned runs while striking out a batter.
Lynn Camp will be back in action on the road Thursday against Williamsburg at 6 p.m.
