MONTICELLO - In a limited COVID-19 crowd and multiple lightning delays at Jewell Field, the Wayne County High School Cardinals fell hard to Corbin High School 43-6.
With the Cardinals’ Mr. Football candidate Braeden Sloan out of the line-up, Wayne County was behind the ‘eight ball’ before the game even started and the game quickly got out of control for the Cardinals.
After the Redhounds scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter, the halftime entertainment consisted of a torrential downpour and and multiple lightning strikes to extend the break for nearly two hours.
Once the second half got started, things didn’t get any better for the Cardinals. Corbin senior Dylan Massengil took it the house on the second-half opening kick-off fror a 70-yard TD return. Less than three minutes later and a Wayne County turnover, Corbin sophomore quarterback Cameron Combs hit junior receiver Treyveon Longmire for a 67-yard touchdown strike to put the game into running clock with 8:53 still left in the third quarter.
Corbin senior running back Peyton Addison ran into the end zone from 16 yards out to put the Redhounds up 43-0 when the third quarter ended.
The game ended with a Wayne County senior Carson Simpson 3-yard touchdown run to put the final score at 43-6
A balanced Corbin run-pass offense kept the Cardinals defense on the field for a good part of the first half
Corbin got on the scoreboard first with 9:05 left in the second quarter when junior Seth Mills ran into the end zone from 10 yards out.
With 5:55 left in the second quarter, Corbin senior Blake Powers scored on a three-yard run to put the Redhounds up 13-0.
On a short field, the Redhounds closed out the first half with a 34-yard TD pass play from sophomore QB Cameron Combs to sophomore Brody Wells. Combs ran into the end zone on the two-point conversion to put Corbin up 21-0 with only 41 second left in the first half.
For the game, Wayne County only had 168 offensive yards and had three costly turnovers (two interceptions and a fumble).
Meanwhile, Corbin amassed 337 yards of total offense and scored touchdowns from six different players. The win gave Corbin a perfect 3-0 district record and assured them the post-season district top seed and home field advantage. Wayne County is 1-1 in district play with a game at Knox Central still to play.
Corbin (5-1) will travel to Somerset to play the defending Class AA state champs Briar Jumpers at William Clark Field next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.