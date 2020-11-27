CORBIN — If the old saying, “defense wins championships’ rings true then the Corbin Redhounds have a good shot at winning the Class 4A state championship.
The Redhounds (8-1) recorded two key defensive stops deep in their own territory in the first half that paved the way to their 41-0 blowout win over Knox Central.
The first was a fourth and three situation at the Corbin 17-yard line while the second came at the Redhound one-yard line.
“We were able to stop them from scoring, and then we settled down in the first quarter,” Corbin coach Tommy Greer said. “I felt like we played well defensively and once we settled down, we were able to do a lot of things we were wanting to do. Our offensive line played well and we really ran the football well.
“We advance and take another step,” he added. “We will take whoever is up next and get prepared. We get to play one more week, which is awesome.”
But don’t be fooled, though, the Redhound offense is state championship-caliber, too.
Corbin built a 14-0 lead at halftime before putting the game away with ease in the second half to capture the district championship.
Greer’s squad will be back in action Friday on the road for the first time since Oct. 30 when they will travel to play reigning state champion Johnson Central in the Class 4A, Region 4 title game.
“We are playing a very good football team,” Greer said. “We’ve got to play well. We will work to get our kids ready and see what we can do.”
The Redhounds used two defensive stands combined with two long offensive drives to put distance Between themselves and Knox Central
In the first half.
Fred Hoskins’ Panthers drove to the Corbin 17-yard line on its opening possession but didn’t get any further after the Redhound defense held Knox Central to no gain on fourth and two.
Corbin followed with an 83-yard drive that was capped off by Cameron Combs’ one-yard touchdown run to give his team a 7-0 advantage with 1:09
Greer’s defense made another defensive stop on the Panthers’ ensuing possession. Knox Central drove downfield and came up empty once again after Corbin stopped the Panthers on a crucial fourth and goal situation at the Redhound one-hard line.
Corbin put together its second scoring drive of the game two possessions later with Combs scoring from two yards out on fourth and one, pushing the Redhounds’ lead to 14-0 at halftime.
Seth Mills kept the drive going with two big runs. He broke loose for a 45-yard run to move Corbin into Knox Central territory and later added another big run for a first down.
Mills’ second rushing touchdown of the game, an 11-yarder, combined with a Combs to Dakota Patterson two-point conversion, increased Corbin’s edge to 28-0 at the 5:53 mark of the third quarter. Peyton Addison followed on the Redhounds’ ensuing possession by adding a one-yard touchdown run, giving Greer's squad a comfortable 34-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Blake Powers added a 23-yard touchdown run with 10:32 remaining to put the finishing touches on Corbin’s win.
