WILLIAMSBURG — Walker Landrum and Mikey Neal both delivered home runs during Corbin’s 18-0 rout of Williamsburg.
The Redhounds (15-10) scored early and often, cruising to the 18-run win while finishing up 50th District play with a perfect 6-0 mark. The Yellow Jackets fell to 7-10 overall, and 0-6 against 50th District opponents.
Corbin pitcher Cruz Cima also put an end to Williamsburg slugger Sydney Bowen’s state record six consecutive games with a home run. Bowden went 1-for-2 at the plate.
Cima tossed all five innings, allowing only one hit while striking out eight batters.
“Cruz threw well, and was pretty sharp today,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “We did what we were supposed to do offensively.”
The Redhounds scored six runs in the first inning, and never looked back. They added two runs in the second inning before scoring six runs in the third inning and four runs in the fifth inning. Corbin finished with 19 hits.
Landrum turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate with three RBI, and four runs scored. Mo Carmichael was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and two runs scored while Neal had two hits, five RBI, and one run scored. Bradric Helton and Evan Poore both had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored apiece while Cameron Combs and Kade Elam both had two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored apiece. Jeremiah Gilbert finished with two hits, two RBI, and a run scored while Jacob Baker finished with a hit and a run scored.
Corbin will be back in action at home on Saturday with a game against Pulaski County at 11 a.m., and a regional matchup with North Laurel at 6:30 p.m.
