WILLIAMSBURG — When you’re hot, you’re hot.
A two-week layoff wasn’t enough to slow Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets down during their Class A first-round playoff matchup against Lynn Camp.
The Yellow Jackets (4-2) were off and running from the get-go, scoring 21 points in the game’s first 12 minutes while never looking back during their 42-0 rout of the Wildcats.
“We were able to win and move on,” Herron said. “Our defense played well tonight. Offensively, we only ran 18 plays the entire game. We got out there and moved the ball and now we are excited to move on to the second round.”
Williamsburg continued its dominance against strict opponents, reeling off 17 straight wins while running their win streak against Lynn Camp to 16 games during the process.
The loss dropped Allen Harris’ Wildcats to 0-6, marking the first time the Wildcats have gone winless in a season since 2011.
Herron's squad will be back in action at home Friday, Nov. 27 against Pineville with a district title and berth into the regional finals on the line. The Yellow Jackets won an earlier meeting between the two teams, defeating the Mountain Lions on the road, 40-0.
Williamsburg wasted little time showing who was the dominant team.
Quarterback Sydney Bowen three for 135 yards and three touchdowns while receiver Gavon Thomas had four receptions for 135 yards and three touchdowns. Marty Gilley rushed for 43 yards and a score.
The Yellow Jackets (4-2) scored early and often, through the air, on the ground, and defense.
Herron’s squad scored two minutes into the game after seeing Sydney Bowen hook up with Gavon Thomas for a 29-yard touchdown strike to give their team an early 7-0 advantage.
Bronson Bates recovered a fumble on the Wildcats’ ensuing offensive possession which set up Bowen’s 16-yard touchdown connection with Thomas while pushing Williamsburg’s lead to 14-0 at the 7:58 mark.
Marty Gilley’s 15-yard touchdown run five minutes later allowed the Yellow Jacket’s to take a comfortable 21-0 edge into the second quarter.
Williamsburg continued to click on all cylinders on both sides of the ball during the final 12 minutes of the first half.
Javonte Powell’s 50-yard interception return extended his team’s lead to 28-0 just 12 seconds into the second quarter.
Bowen’s third touchdown pass of the game, a 74-yarder to Thomas, gave the Yellow Jackets a 35-0 advantage with 8:58 remaining in the first half.
Williamsburg’s final score of the second quarter came with 5:29 left as a 15-yard run by Gilley set up Bowen’s one-yard touchdown run, giving Herron’s squad a comfortable 42-0 lead at halftime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.