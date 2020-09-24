LONDON — After dropping their first game of the season on Monday, Armando Cima’s Corbin Redhounds got back into the win column and improved 5-1 overall and 2-1 in 49th District play by defeating North Laurel on Thursday, 7-0.
Corbin’s Gabe Cima scored four goals in the win while Jose Torres added two goals, and Aden Cima scored one goal.
The loss dropped the Jaguars to 2-5-1 overall, and 0-2 against 49th District opponents.
